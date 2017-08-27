Harvey Update: Dangerous Flooding Continues, Especially in Houston Area

Harvey continues to create tremendous amounts of rainfall for parts of Texas, especially in the Houston area. This tweet was sent out this morning from the National Weather Service office for Houston.

There are reports of hundreds of water rescues from cars; driving through flooded streets and intersections is actually the number one way that people get in trouble during floods. Here is a look at RADAR estimated amounts in southern Texas:

While RADAR estimated amounts are not completely accurate, they can be back up by some of the rainfall totals already coming in. I have put these at the bottom of this blog since the list is long.

Because there will be little movement in the storm for the next few days, there is a potential of a lot more rain on the way:

The forecast path of Harvey actually downgrades it into a tropical depression in the next 12 to 48 hours, but the problem is, it doesn’t really move much. In fact, the forecast brings Harvey toward the coast and then moves it back inland towards the Houston area. The end of that line shows the path on Wednesday; not a lot of movement!

I spoke with Dr. Isaac Ginis (hurricane expert from URI) on Friday about how this storm might rival or even exceed Tropical Storm Allison which devastated Texas with terrible flooding in 2001. Some of the highest totals from Allison came in around 40 inches; if the current rainfall forecast holds Harvey could exceed those totals. It could potentially become the worst flooding event in Texas history.

Some Historical Context for Harvey

From a previous blog post, TJ Del Santo explains how Harvey fits into hurricane history…..

“Harvey made landfall in Texas as a devastating Category 4 Hurricane with winds of about 132mph. Just an incredibly powerful storm. This is the strongest hurricane to hit Texas since 1970! The storm came ashore near Rockport, TX just before 9PM Friday evening with torrential rain and fierce winds. The eye of Harvey was 28 miles wide. For reference, Rhode Island, at its widest, is 33miles.”

Watching a 2nd Potential Tropical System

We are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure near Florida. This has a CHANCE of turning into a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days. If it does, it would likely be near the Carolina coast early this week. The good news is, most of the computer models keep it offshore mid-week:

Whether this turns into a tropical system or not, there could be increasing swells and the potential of some rip currents Tuesday into Wednesday. We will keep you updated. -Pete Mangione

Harvey Rainfall Reports from the Weather Prediction Center

…LOUISIANA…

SABINE 3.60

FORT POLK 2.28

…TEXAS…

BERRY BAYOU AT NEVADA AVENUE 19.52

BEAMER DITCH AT HUGHES ROAD 19.28

HORSEPEN CREEK AT BAY AREA BOULEVAR 18.56

CLEAR CREEK AT BAY AREA BLVD 17.84

PASADENA 2 NW 17.72

SMITHVILLE 15.77

AUSTWELL 6 SSE 15.10

PECAN GROVE 1 NNW 14.83

BASTROP 5 S 14.82

SAN ANTONIO RIVER NEAR MCFAD 13.82

LA GRANGE 1 W 13.49

COLETO CREEK AT ARNOLD ROAD 13.25

COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE 12.64

ROSANKY 12.35

CARMINE 12.29

HALLETTSVILLE 11.73

HOUSTON HOBBY AIRPORT 11.44

MULDOON 2 NE 11.27

LITTLE CYPRESS CREEK AT BECKER ROAD 11.12

FULSHEAR 3 NE 10.58

ARANSAS NWR 10.54

HOUSTON INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT 10.26

PEARLAND 9.92

RICHMOND 3.4 NE 9.92

VICTORIA 2 SW 9.37

WEESATCHE 4 NNE 9.17

WESER 1.9 NW 9.17

SUGAR LAND .5 SE 8.58

BRAZORIA NWR 8.44

GONZALES 9 SW 8.33

EDNA 8.24

SANTA FE 0.7 S 8.04

AUSTIN-BERGSTROM INTERNATIONAL ARP 7.96

SMILEY 7.91

DANBURY 6 SSE 7.89

PALACIOS MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 7.73

ANGLETON/LAKE JACKSON 7.70

GALVESTON,SCHOLES FIELD 7.68

LA VERNIA 8 ENE 7.61

LULLING 4 NNW 7.57

CUERO 8.4 S 7.41

MEYERSVILLE 3 NE 7.41

HOUSTON/HULL FIELD 7.33

BELLVILLE 7.24

BRAZORIA COUNTY AIRPORT 7.12

ROBERT R WELLS JR AIRPORT 7.12

WATTERSON 4 NNE 7.03

LOCKHART 6 NE 6.37

NEW ULM 0.1 ENE 6.36

GREATWOOD 6.20

ELDRIDGE 5.92

GARCITAS CREEK NEAR INEZ 5.27

ANGLETON / LAKE JACKSON, BRAZORIA 5.07

TIVOLI 3 NNE 4.86