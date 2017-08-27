Potential Tropical Storm Could Effect RI/MA, More on Harvey

While Harvey continues to sit and spin over Texas bringing catastrophic flooding to parts of the Lone Star State, we are monitoring a potential tropical storm off the U.S. East Coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #10 could become Tropical Storm Irma by Monday morning. The center of low pressure is off the Georgia coastline and nearly stationary.



Tropical Storm Watches have been hoisted for parts of the South Carolina and the North Carolina coastline as this system could impact that area with tropical storm conditions in the next two days.



The water temperatures are certainly warm enough to support the development of Tropical Storm Irma, as 80° or warmer is usually needed for the development of a tropical system. Other atmospheric conditions remain favorable for further developement.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast path takes this system over the Carolinas as a tropical storm Monday and Tuesday then northeast, passing south and east of Southern New England through Wednesday.

It is possible that we could see some breezy conditions and rain showers from what could be Irma, depending upon how close the system gets to us. At this time, it looks like it should remain far offshore to spare us from direct impacts like storm surge and strong winds, but PLEASE CHECK BACK TO FURTHER FORECASTS as tropical systems can be very difficult to forecast. Either way, expect large waves and dangerous rip currents at area beaches Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Harvey continues to bring tremendous amounts of rain to central and eastern Texas, and we don’t expect Harvey to move much during the week. Unfortunately, it is possible that Harvey’s center could pop back out into the Gulf of Mexico and some re-strengthening could occur.

Harvey has already dumped one to feet of rain between Austin and Houston Texas and another foot or two of rain is possible…yes, you read that correctly.



Be sure to stay tuned to potential tropical storm Irma and the latest on Harvey in the coming days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo