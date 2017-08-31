Harvey’s Remnants to Bring Showers For Part of the Weekend

The remnants of Harvey continue to deliver heavy rain in the Deep South Thursday, and confidence is growing that what’s left of Harvey will bring a round of showers to southern New England Saturday night and part of Sunday.

Harvey is a weakening Tropical Depression mid-day Thursday, and the National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on it’s strength/track. That said, this post-tropical cyclone will continue it’s trek northeast and will finally exit the eastern US coast late Sunday.

By the time the wet weather arrives in southern New England, we only expect to see a “run-of-the-mill” round of rain.

That said, it’s a holiday weekend, jam packed with outdoor activities, so we want to help you time out what we’re expecting to see.

WHEN:

SATURDAY EVENING (After 8pm): Showers arrive

SUNDAY: Showers likely, especially through the morning. Rain may taper off with some clearing later afternoon and evening.

HOW MUCH:

Most computer models bring about 1/4″ to 3/4″ of an inch of rainfall.

IMPACTS:

Minor. No flooding is expected and winds will remain light.

We’ll be back to sunshine and warmer temperatures on Labor Day.