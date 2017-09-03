Irma Sunday Evening Update

Fluctuations continue with the intensity of Irma, but it remains a powerful storm in the central Atlantic. It’s approaching the eastern Caribbean; in fact, hurricane watches have been issued for the northeast Caribbean Islands including Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, St. Barts and Saint Martin.

The storm is a Category 3 storm with winds of 115mph, that’s considered a major hurricane. While the storm dipped a bit south today, a turn to the northwest is anticipated as indicated in the official National Hurricane Center forecast below.

This general westerly track is due to a fairly strong Bermuda High in the Atlantic. The winds flow clockwise around the high, and the westerly winds on the southern part of the high will steer Irma just to the north of the Caribbean Islands this week.

With that kind of a track, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti will also have to watch Irma very closely this week. These areas will, at least, see squally weather with heavy rain and gusty winds. Irma is expected to move into the Bahamas by Thursday/Friday. The American GFS model (below) has a Category 4 or 5 storm moving through the Bahamas on Friday.

Where the storm goes from there is extremely difficult to guess. Once the storm gets to near the Bahamas, weather patterns to the north of Irma will influence its future path. We really should know more about its potential path and potential landfall location on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center raises a very important point: “It is too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. Regardless, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season”.

We ARE in what is, on average, the busiest time of year in the tropics. September 10 sees the most hurricanes, climatologically, and we are very close to that peak day. So with that in mind and the current uncertainty in regards to Irma’s future, you should have a hurricane plan in place. On a personal note, I stocked up on water and non-perishable food items and took an inventory on flashlight batteries. I’ll continue with other preparations on Monday, just in case Irma decides to pay us a visit.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo