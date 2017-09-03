Showers for Part of Sunday, Much Warmer Labor Day

A damp start on Sunday turns into a so-so afternoon. Some periods of showers and drizzle will continue, but there should be some rain-free time too, especially by the afternoon.

It will certainly be a cool day with highs in the 60s and a breeze out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow (Labor Day) will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80.

Thursday Night Pats Forecast

It’s a bit early to time out showers 4 days in advance of the Pats game, but it’s the season opener, so let’s try anyway! A slow moving front will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Thursday. One of our more reliable computer models has the front clearing by Thursday night. Assuming that scenario is correct, there would be some showers for tailgaters on Thursday afternoon, with most of the rain ending by kickoff.

Let’s hope the trend continues! When we are forecasting this many days into the future, a lot can change so stay tuned.

Irma

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Irma just southeast of the Bahamas by Friday.

For interests in the Bahamas, this is obviously very concerning. For interests in southern New England, it’s too early know exactly where Irma will go after that. A US landfall is not a sure bet, but it’s a possibility. Historically, Florida and the Carolinas have a better chance of getting a storm with a current path like this than we do in New England. We will know a lot more by the middle of the week. At that point, we will still have time to prepare if a New England scenario is looking more likely. One point of concern is that there is not much to weaken Irma over the next several days; that’s why the forecast actually has Irma increasing in strength by Friday. Water is around normal to above normal near the end of the forecast track on Friday; that can help hurricanes keep their strength.

Stay tuned. -Pete Mangione