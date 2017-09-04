Irma Update: Forecast Remains Complicated

Fortunately the weather will be nice locally for Labor Day (upper 70s to around 80) so we can focus this blog on Irma. In the above graphic, you can see that the National Hurricane Center brings Irma near Cuba by Saturday. Obviously, this is very concerning for Cuba and many of the Caribbean Islands.

For interests along the east coast of the United States, this continues to be a very uncertain forecast. One complicating factor is the upper level wind pattern. In the graphic below, notice the “dip” in the jet stream but also notice Irma:

Often, these dips in the jet stream will scoop up these storms and push them back out to sea. Unfortunately, it looks like that may not happen. That means after Friday or Saturday, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Everything is in play from the Gulf of Mexico, Florida, the Carolinas, and even up into New England. However with the current track (and also based on history), I would say New England has a much lower chance of getting Irma than the previously mentioned areas.

Ocean temperatures are fairly warm in the short term path of Irma.

Based on this and the lack of upper level energy to weaken Irma, the storm has a good chance of strengthening in the next day or 2. If the storm eventually moves over some the the Caribbean Islands, that could act to weaken Irma. Either way, the is a storm that needs to be watched carefully. -Pete Mangione