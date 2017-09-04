Monday Evening Irma Update

Irma is heading for the eastern Caribbean and Florida is now under a State of Emergency. This powerful storm could cause widespread devastation from Barbuda to Florida.

Irma has now officially become a Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 140mph, and it could be on its way to becoming a Category 5 by Tuesday morning.

The storm continues to move in a generally westerly direction and a general west-northwest track is expected to develop in the next two days.

This is a very dangerous storm, and the governments of the northeast Caribbean Islands have issued hurricane watches and warnings.

As the storm moves into the Leeward Islands, hurricane force winds (74mph+) will be impacting islands like Barbuda and Anguilla. If the storm moves right overhead, winds in excess of 140mph could be realized on the tiny islands.

The storm will continue westward through the week, impacting the northern Caribbean with at least squally weather with strong wind gusts and drenching rains. Eventually, Irma could be sitting just south of Florida by the weekend.

The GFS (American computer model…below) continues to indicate that a Category 4 or 5 storm could be in the Florida Straits (between Miami and Cuba) on Saturday which is consistent with the official National Hurricane Center forecast track (above).

Longer range information from all the reliable computer models indicates that Irma will make a sharp turn to the north, possible moving right over Florida during the upcoming weekend.

Due to the above potential track, the Governor of Florida, Rick Scott, has declared a State of Emergency for every county in Florida so that state, federal and local governments can work together to prepare for Irma.

I have declared a state of emergency for every FL county to help state, federal and local governments work together as we prepare for #Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

Could Irma impact Southern New England? Absolutely. If the storm is moving northward from Florida, then it could come right up the coast. However, no computer model indicates that kind of a track. Be sure to stay tuned to further forecasts, however.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo