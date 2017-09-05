Irma Becomes an Extremely Dangerous Category 5 Hurricane

Good morning,

Irma has strengthened significantly overnight and is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane–the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

This beast of a storm has sustained winds of 175mph and is barrelling towards the Leeward Island.

Hurricane watches and warnings are up for much of the Caribbean and a State of Emergency has been declared in Florida.

It’s still uncertain exactly where/if Irma will make landfall in the US… but latest data still puts Florida within the path of Irma.

Irma is expected to take a sharp turn to the north… when the turn occurs will determine if the southeastern US, Florida or the eastern Gulf region gets a direct hit. The risk of a landfall in New England still looks very low at this point.