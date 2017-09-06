Latest Irma Update: Storm remains powerful, Florida risk rises

From Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca @tony-tpetrarca



Category 5 Hurricane Irma lashed the northern Leeward Islands last night as the eye of the storm passed over the tiny island of Barbuda A high resolution infrared GOES 16 satellite image from last night shows the island right within the “eyewall” of the storm. Weather station on the island reported gusts as high as 153mph. Infact as the eye passed thru Barbuda the winds went from 150 mph to calm in just 6 minutes!



SATELLITE PHOTO OF EYE PASSING OVER ISLAND OF BARBUDA LAST NIGHT

As of this hour the storm is packing winds of 185 mph moving west north west at 16 mph. Its located about 55 miles ENE from San Juan Puerto Rico. and will move just along the northern coast of Puerto Rico this evening. Here is the latest radar imagery from Puerto Rico showing the eye of the storm.



Irma is expected to track west north west next few days with the center of the storm to stay over the warm waters just north of the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The storm is expected to directly hit the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night into Friday morning. and then into the southern Bahama islands.

The one big factor we are still looking at is “when” does the storm start to shift more northward. We are seeing signs that the north turn may happen soon enough to put the center of Irma more along Florida’s east coast rather than west coast. Regardless, the entire Florida Peninsula has the potential for extreme weather. Early thinking now is storm may parallel Florida’s “east” coast Sunday and Monday with major impacts for the entire state. Long range guidance shows a “possible” 2nd U.S. impact anywhere from Georgia to South Carolina by early next week.

WHAT ABOUT NEW ENGLAND ?

From now thru next Monday there is no Irma risk…however, with the latest forecast track shifting more north and east later in the period, we should still monitor the storm for any “potential” direct or indirect impacts by the middle of next week. Best advice is to stay tuned for updates as things can and will change. Long range hurricane track forecasting beyond 4-5 days is difficult. As of now the United States focus continues to be Florida to the Carolinas.

LATEST WATCHES AND WARNINGS

FORECAST TRACK FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER NOW THRU NEXT MONDAY

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca