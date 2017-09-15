Friday Mid-Day Update: Southern New England in the Forecast Cone Next Week

Tropical Storm José is showing signs of becoming better organized this morning, and could be a hurricane again by the end of the day. The forecast track continues to be concerning for southern New England. In fact, there’s a growing risk of impacts from the storm in CT, RI and MA.

Our Friday morning computer guidance continues to trend west, with a track increasing close to southern New England. In fact, there is a large cluster that track José near or very close to Nantucket.

. Compared to the morning spaghetti plot below, you can see a tighter clustering of ensemble members with a track close to Nantucket.

It’s still too early to say exactly where José will end in the coming days. That’s why there’s a more than 200mile spread in the forecast cone at 5-days out. That 5-day cone now encompasses all of southeastern New England by 8am Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving our area a low (but increasing) risk of tropical storm force winds by late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is urging New Englanders to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast

coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the

mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These

swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current

conditions.

2. Jose could produce other direct impacts next week along portions

of the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward

to New England, but it is too soon to determine what those impacts

might be or where they could occur. Interests along U.S. east coast

from North Carolina northward to New England should monitor the

progress of Jose during the next several days.