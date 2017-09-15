Friday Morning José Update: Risk of Impacts Increasing

Tropical Storm José is showing signs of becoming better organized this morning, and could be a hurricane again by the end of the day. The forecast track continues to be concerning for southern New England. In fact, there’s a growing risk of impacts from the storm in CT, RI and MA.

Overnight computer guidance continues to trend west, with a track increasing close to or over the northeastern US. Here’s a look at the spaghetti plots of those different ensemble forecasts.

There’s a wide spread in the forecast track early/middle of next week, with the majority still showing an off-shore scenario… however, the number of models showing a track near or over the eastern US is growing. It’s still too early to say exactly where José will end in the coming days. Taking a look at the 00z model runs of the GFS and European models shows good agreement in the track Monday mroning… with the potential hurricane tracking between North Carolina and Bermuda.

From there those models differ with the track as the storm approaches New England, with the GFS model showing a landfall in southern New England and the European showing a track close to, but east of Nantucket.

The National Hurricane Center forecast track as of 5am Friday is reflecting that more westward trend in the models, with the 5-day cone now extending to the RI/MA coast.

The National Hurricane Center is giving our area a low (but increasing) risk of tropical storm force winds by late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center highlights the growing risk in their 5am discussion:

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast

coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the

mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These

swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current

conditions.

2. Jose could produce other direct impacts next week along portions

of the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward

to New England, but it is too soon to determine what those impacts

might be or where they could occur. Interests along U.S. east coast

from North Carolina northward to New England should monitor the

progress of Jose during the next several days.