Jose Will Have Ocean Impact, But Land Impact Still In Question

The forecast for Jose still shows a close enough pass to southern New England for concern.

The path of the center of Jose will make a BIG difference in the ultimate impact. For the graphic above, pay more attention to the cone than the center line. The cone shows where the storm center could potentially go; you can see that there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast! For our area, a worst case scenario would be if the storm moves over the left edge of the cone (near long Island or Connecticut).

That would put us on the east side of the storm which tends to have the strongest winds and also the worst storm surge. IF this worst case scenario were to verify, tree damage, periods of heavy rain, rainfall flooding, power outages, and minor to moderate storm surge flooding at the coast would all be on the table. Again, this worst case scenario has a low probability of happening, but it’s something we need to take into account. Even with this worst case scenario, at least Jose will likely not be a major hurricane as it makes a close pass to southern New England. Jose will probably be a tropical storm (or a category 1 hurricane) at this point as the cooler ocean water in the northeast should take a little fuel out of the storm.

Let’s say Jose goes on the eastern side of the cone:

While the out Cape and Islands may see more serious impacts, our area could end up with breezy and dry conditions! Under this scenario, we still would likely see dangerous rip currents and high surf.

Let’s say the track goes in between the best and worst case:

We would likely get some showers/thunderstorms, potential rainfall flooding, gusty winds, and scattered tree damage and power outages. Dangerous rip currents and high surf would still be likely. Some coastal flooding would be possible; but the extent would depend on the exact track and how the storm position matched up with high tide.

Ocean swells will start to build tonight into early next week; but the primary impacts arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. Please stay tuned both on the air and online. -Pete Mangione