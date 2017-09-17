Sunday Thoughts On Jose

Quick Fog Update: Many locations have improved visibility compared to this morning, but some dense areas of fog may linger along the coast through this morning.

Sometimes we get new information that leads to little change in the forecast; this is one of those times. Rip currents, high surf, and big waves are still in the forecast from today through mid-week. But guess what else is also still in the forecast? Uncertainty. There is still uncertainty in the path of the center of Jose; and this path makes a big difference in terms of storm impact on land.

When I was writing this blog yesterday morning, the cone of uncertainty extended west of Rhode Island. This is not longer this case as the cone of uncertainty clips the Vineyard, Nantucket, and the outer Cape but not Rhode Island. Keep in mind, the cone just tells us where the center of Jose may go; impacts can extend well out from the center of the storm.

It still looks likely that by the time Jose gets close to our area (where the ocean is cooler), it’s a tropical storm and not a hurricane. Tropical storms are still a big deal, but it’s much better to have a tropical storm than a major hurricane. It’s even possible that the storm loses some of it’s tropical characteristics by the time it gets close.

In a worst case scenario, Jose passes over or near Cape Cod. This path would bring the potential of heavy rain, damaging winds, and power outages.

Coastal flooding from storm surge would also be possible, but because of the wind direction, it would likely be more significant along the east coast of Massachusetts and not as bad along the south coast of southern New England.

In the best case scenario, the storm stays well to the east of Cape Cod.

Under this scenario, impacts on land would be minimal; some breezes and showers would be possible but that would be about it. High surf and rip currents would still be an issue, although the waves would be much smaller compared to scenario 1.

Of course the likely scenario is somewhere in between 2 and 1. This would translate to some showers/downpours, periods of gusty winds (over 40 mph possible), and some isolated power outages. Minor coastal flooding would be possible at high tide; but because of the wind direction, it would probably be minimal along the south coast.

Timing

Jose’s closest approach still looks to be late Tuesday into Wednesday. If you have outdoor plans Sunday or Monday, there should not be major any issues on land. A few showers/downpours are possible on Sunday afternoon and then again on Monday, but most of the time it should not be raining. We will continue to bring you updates throughout the weekend. -Pete Mangione