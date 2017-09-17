As Jose moves northward and our confidence in the track increases, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that there is potential for tropical storm force wind gusts in the areas in orange above. This includes Washington County, Newport County and Bristol County, RI and southern Bristol County, MA as well as the Cape and Islands.

Tropical storm force winds could move into our area late Tuesday/Tuesday night as Jose moves closer to Southern New England.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo