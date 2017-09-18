Monday AM José Update: Rain, Wind, Coastal Impacts Likely

Good morning,

Hurricane José is moving north this morning. It weakened slightly overnight and is starting to lose some of its tropical characteristics as dry air has invaded the southern side of the storm.

The forecast has José gradually weakening to a tropical storm or nor’easter Tuesday night and Wednesday as it makes it’s closest pass to southern New England.

Our computer models are in good agreement that the storm will track off-shore. Latest indication are it may track around 100+ miles southeast of Nantucket. On that path, the worst of the storm will stay over the ocean. However, it is a large storm with tropical storm force winds extending more 200miles from the center of the storm, so some impacts are likely to be felt locally.

IMPACTS:

TIMING:

The height of storm conditions for southern New England appears to be Wednesday morning as Jose makes it’s closest pass. However, bands of rain will begin to move in late tonight and will continue through Wednesday night. Some embedded downpours, gusty winds and thunderstorms are possible throughout this time.

WIND:

Sustained tropical storm force are NOT EXPECTED. However, some gusts to tropical storm force (39mph+) are possible along the coast.

RAIN:

Localized street and poor drainage flooding is possible in heavier downpours. River flooding is not expected.

POWER OUTAGES:

Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.

SURF:

High surf and rip currents will continue for much of this week as Jose meanders in the waters to our southeast through the end of the week.

COASTAL FLOODING:

Minor coastal flooding is possible, especially Tuesday night. In addition, the persistent battering waves are likely to lead to some beach erosion.