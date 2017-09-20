Jose Update and Its Potential Interaction with Maria

The mid afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center still has Jose as a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.

Winds have picked up through out the day with some spots getting gusts over 40 mph.

Areas like Duxbury MA, and Plymouth MA have already reported some downed trees.

Tree Down On Wires Duxbury Massachusetts https://t.co/ysAKCSKZIJ — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) September 20, 2017

Gusty winds will continue and waves will continue to batter the coast today, tomorrow, and potentially into the end of the week. As Michelle and TJ mentioned earlier, here are the impacts we can expect:

Why will the winds and the waves keep up for at least several days? That is because the track for Jose is rather bizarre.

After making a little loop, the forecast from the hurricane center on MONDAY has it not too far from where is is right now; albeit after it loses its tropical characteristics. So the waves and even some of the winds may extend all the way into part of the weekend, although the weather overall should be better this weekend than the past couple of days.

Hurricane Maria is now moving to the northwest after a devastating landfall as a Category 4 in Puerto Rico.

There are many people asking questions about a possible visit from Maria here in southern New England. Here is the a look at the upper level winds forecast for tomorrow (according to the European model):

I have circled Maria on the bottom and Jose on the top. By Monday, here is possible setup:

Maria could end up getting drawn towards Jose (or what is left of it), or it go around Jose and head out to sea. Jose could also fizzle leaving Maria on its own out in the Atlantic. Another big question centers around that dip in the jet stream in the western part of the United States. If Maria were to threaten the east coast by the end of next week or next weekend, could that dip help scoop Maria out to sea? If not, Maria could potentially be problem somewhere on the east coast of the United States. It’s too early to lock onto any particular scenario, but it’s something we will watch carefully. -Pete Mangione