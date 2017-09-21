Wind Advisory Continues At the Coast

Good Thursday morning!

We’re waking up to gusty winds and cloudy skies as Tropical Storm Jose continues to hang out about 150miles southeast of Nantucket.

New this morning, the National Weather service made some adjustments to the wind advisory in southern New England: dropping the advisory for the Providence metro area.

It’s still going to be windy in the capital city, but the strongest wind gusts 40-45mph, will be along the shore. Isolated power outages and wind damage are possible in the advisory area. Meanwhile the Cape and Island remain under a Tropical Storm Warning, with the potential for gusts to 55mph.

Jose will be far enough away today, that most of the rain remains off-shore. In fact, some peeks of filtered sun are possible.

Jose will continue to gradually weaken and lose it’s tropical characteristics, becoming an extratropical cyclone on Friday. At the same time, it drifts west, close enough that gusty winds and even some showers will be possible through the day on Friday.

Jose fizzles this weekend, with winds diminishing, skies clearing and temperatures warming up.

Now let’s talk about Maria.

It’s a major hurricane as of this morning, still battering Puerto Rico with heavy rain and bringing strong winds and rain to the Dominican Republic. It will pass near the Turks and Caicos later today.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast track has Maria gradually weakening as it moves north through the western Atlantic next week. We’re not “in the clear” in New England, but the majority of our computer models are still favoring an off-shore track.

The key to keeping Maria off-shore will lie in the timing of an upper-level trough–that black dashed line over the Great Lakes— swinging through the northeast and sweeping Maria out to sea… on a track similar to Jose.

Obviously, we’ll have to continue to monitor Maria closely, so stay tuned to future updates.