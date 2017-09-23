High Surf Advisory Extended Until Monday

Because of fading swells from Jose and swells starting Sunday or Monday from Maria (which is still very far from us), the high surf advisory has been extended until Monday. Sunday and Monday will be quite warm with highs in the 80s, so this may bring many people down to the shore; please use caution around the water. Our record for Sunday is 87 and we have a chance of getting close to or breaking that record. I will be adding more details to this blog after our show this evening on MyRITV. -Pete Mangione

