Improving Weekend, High Surf Saturday, and Watching Maria

A high surf advisory continues for Saturday; even though Jose will be falling apart this weekend it will still send in some waves and surf. But on the land, the weather will much better! Partly sunny skies this afternoon should bring temperatures into the upper 70s. In western Rhode Island it’s possible temperatures get into the upper 70s to low 80s! It will be a little cooler from about Fall River and points east because clouds will linger a bit longer; highs in the low to mid 70s.

Winds will also diminish today; here is a look at wind gusts which will MUCH more tolerable than the past couple of days:

The Sunday high temperature record is 87 for Providence and we have a chance of breaking that! Record or no record, it will be a warm one for the Pats game with highs in the upper 80s!

MARIA

Here is the forecast track for Maria:

The outer banks of North Carolina are right on the edge of the cone, so there is obviously some concern in that part of the country. For our area, there is no immediate threat and Maria will likely miss us offshore. But we still need to watch it carefully and cannot completely write it off. No matter where Maria ultimately goes, much of the east coast will likely get high surf or rip currents (in fact that is already starting). Stay tuned and have a great weekend! -Pete Mangione