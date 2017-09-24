Maria Likely Keeps in Rip Current Potential for Much of Week

Hurricane Maria is not expected to get all that close to southern New England, but it’s already creating some swells along the south coast and that trend will likely continue this week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday, and possibly longer.

The wave energy from the center of Maria is able to propagate to our waters, even though it’s hundreds of miles away:

After missing the record by one degree today with a high of 86°, another warm day is on the way Monday:

The track for Maria continue to potentially bring it close to Outer Banks of North Carolina, and then bend it right back out to sea. The move to the right will be helped by a cold front moving in from the west.

We will keep you updated and I hope you enjoyed the warm weather today! -Pete Mangione