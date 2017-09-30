Dry Skies for Waterfire

Important Waterfire tonight as this is the Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life sponsored by the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Research Foundation. According to Waterfire.org, the evening will kick off with “the Illuminations of Life tribute on the steps of the State House followed by a procession of torchbearers walking down to Waterplace Basin which will include performances and the lighting of the braziers”. Fortunately, it’ll be dry but chilly.

Heavy rain developed over Rhode Island today, producing some street and poor drainage flooding. Cars reported to be in flood waters on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick. Generally 1-3″ of rain fell in areas south of Providence this afternoon.

After the heavy rain of earlier today, skies will be clearing out from north to south. The HRRR computer model shows the dry skies at 8PM.

Through the evening, skies will remain dry, but temperatures will be quite cool through midnight.

Bring a warm jacket as temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo