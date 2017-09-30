More Street Flooding Possible

A flood advisory has been issued for the south coast until 3:30PM. We have already received numerous reports of street flooding today, and more is possible especially along the south coast. This is the area where downpours and thunderstorms will be most likely.

Some slow moving downpours rolled through earlier today. Moisture from the east off of the Atlantic was pulled into some showers and storms moving in from the west, the moisture converged and helped fuel the showers and downpours. Here is a report from our own Ted Nesi!

@TedNesi reports street flooding with car half submerged trying to get through: Exit 15 to Jefferson Blv off I-95 pic.twitter.com/XwCjP79vXv — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) September 30, 2017

Some additional street flooding is possible in the flood advisory area that we showed you above. Please remember, never drive through a flooded intersection! Turn around and go a different way.

-Pete Mangione

Flood Advisory in effect until 3:30PM for green area pic.twitter.com/tN6e7k0VHB — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) September 30, 2017