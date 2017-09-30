Some Showers Today, Chance of a Thunderstorm/Downpour

Saturday will be the not-so-good half of the weekend while Sunday looks much better! It won’t be raining all of Saturday but there will be a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. IF these storms materialize, heavy rain and even small hail is possible. The weather pattern is interesting today because for our viewing area, it appears the more likely area for thunderstorms would be along the south coast and also into Bristol and Plymouth County Massachusetts. Why is this? Along the south coast and just offshore, there is some milder and humid air; as this air collides with a cooler upper level air mass moving in from the northwest it could help trigger some thunderstorms. There is even a slight chance of a waterspout just offshore.

Eastern Massachusetts is an area where there will likely be some convergence.

This means that wind is pulling air in from different directions towards the same relative area; this tends to create rising air (as it has nowhere else to go) which can help trigger thunderstorms.

Showers should start to thin out this evening, but there is still a chance of a lingering shower or 2 if you are headed to WaterFire. Bring some warm layers because temperatures will be in the low 50s to upper 40s this evening, and then dip into the upper 30s to low 40s by early Sunday morning!

-Pete Mangione