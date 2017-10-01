Looking Good for Pats Cast and Beyond

What a day to start the month of October! You will want a sweatshirt of long sleeve shirt early in the day with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, but we should make it into the 60s around lunchtime. For people heading to the Gloria Gemma 5K or the Pats game, you can shed the layers by the afternoon. Even though temperatures in the mid to upper 60s seems cool, the combination of the light winds and sunshine will make it feel warm. If you sit in a part of the stadium that tends to be in the shade for part of the time, you may want to keep that extra layer on standby. When we have very low humidity, there tends to be a big difference between how it feels in the shade and how it feels in the sun!

A Dry Stretch

The comfortable weather will continue into the work week with highs around 70 on Monday and the upper 60s to 70 on Tuesday. Warmer air will start to slide in towards the end of the week; highs on Thursday could make it to around 80! But this mild air will be pulled ahead of a front which will bring in some scattered showers.

The timing of the showers is a bit uncertain because we are still several days away; for now it appears the chance would be anytime from Thursday night into Saturday morning. That does NOT mean rain that whole time, it just means that we need a few more days to narrow in on the timing. It’s possible that most of the showers fall overnight and it doesn’t end up affecting daytime outdoor plans all that much. Stay tuned. -Pete Mangione