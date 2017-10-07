A Few Sunday Showers Possible, Nate’s Remnants Monday into Tuesday

Sunday will be not a washout, but there will be a few showers or downpours possible. Fortunately the disturbance that is bringing in these showers is fast moving, so anything that falls will likely be very brief. If you are heading to the Columbus Day Parade Sunday on Federal Hill, a rain jacket is probably a good thing to have with you. Even though showers will be brief, there will be quite a bit of moisture at the surface. This means that any showers could potentially turn into a quick downpour. There is even a slight risk of a thunderstorm. But most of the day will be rain free, quite muggy, and breezy with some gust of around 35 mph possible.

Meanwhile Nate will likely be making landfall on coastal Mississippi tonight.

While heavy rain, storm surge, and damaging winds are possible from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle, areas like Biloxi and Gulfport Mississippi may get the worst of the storm because they will likely be just east of the storm center which is where the strongest winds usually are. This wind will push water towards the shore and there is a potential of over 6 and maybe even over 9 feet of storm surge (that’s a worst case scenario but it’s important to take this into account).

Nate will obviously be a much less serious situation here in New England as we will get getting the remnants and NOT Nate in his current form. Late Sunday night into Tuesday, off and on heavy rain is possible. In fact, it looks like we may get one round early Monday morning, and a 2nd round Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

River flooding is not expected but downpours could lead to the potential of some localized street flooding. One silver lining is that in between these 2 rounds of rain, there may be a lull for part of Monday which would be great new for all of the Columbus Day events. Also, we could actually use some rain.

Stay tuned as there will likely be some adjusting to timing of the showers, especially on Monday and Tuesday. -Pete Mangione