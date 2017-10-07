Not a Perfect Columbus Day Weekend

Words to describe this Columbus day weekend:

Warm

Humid

Lots of Clouds

Foggy

Unsettled

Nate

It certainly won’t be a crisp and clear stretch of early Autumn bliss, but at least the bulk of the rain holds off until Monday, when the remnants of Hurricane Nate approach New England.

Here are the details:

TODAY: Morning fog and low clouds give way to some peeks of sun inland. It will be dry and warmer than normal with highs in the mid 70s inland, upper 60s to lower 70s at the shore where low clouds may linger most of the day.

Fog returns in the evening and spreads inland overnight. It looks warm and humid if you’re planning on going to the Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular at RWP Zoo. The fog could add a little to the ambiance as it spreads up the bay through the night.

SUNDAY: A cold front will be nearing southern New England, with breezy winds, warm temperatures and high humidity.

While most of the day will be dry, our computer models are hinting at, at least, a few brief showers trying to pop up during the day.

It won’t be a washout, but there’s enough of a risk to bring a rain coat or umbrella to the Columbus Day parade on Federal Hill.

The winds will be increasing from the southwest with gusts 25-35mph.

Heads up boaters: There is a “small craft advisory” for the Bay due to gusts to 30kt and waves 3-5ft. In addition, low clouds and fog will lead to reduced visibility in the morning.

MONDAY: The remnants of “Nate” will be racing into the northeast, bringing off and on rain and drizzle. Some of the rain may be heavy at times Monday and Monday night.

Our computer models are showing the potential for as much as 1-2″ of rain, which could lead to some localized street or poor drainage flooding. River flooding is not anticipated.

How much rain we ultimately see will be dependent on the exact track of Nate, so please check back for updates.

By the time it reaches us, it will be just a fraction of its old strength with no significant wind or wave impacts expected in southern New England.