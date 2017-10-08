Few Showers and Possible Downpours Today

It won’t be a picture perfect Sunday for all of the Columbus Day events going on. If you are heading to the parade on Federal Hill, bring the rain jacket as a few showers and even a downpour is possible. There is a slight chance of a rumble of thunder as well. While it won’t be a washout, the best chance of getting showers will be from the late morning into the early afternoon.

Breezes will be busy today with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible from the south. Humidity will be quite high over the next few days….the stickiness will make it feel more like August than October!

After making 2 landfalls as a hurricane, Nate weakened to a tropical storm earlier. Storm surge up to 6 feet has been reported in parts of Alabama and Mississippi. Earlier on WPRI 12 this morning, we showed video of water rescues in Mobile County Alabama and storm surge flooding in a casino parking garage in Biloxi Mississippi.

The remnants of Nate will bring us more showers Monday into Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, specially Monday evening into Tuesday morning. There is still a chance that part of Monday could be rain-free which would be good new for all of the Columbus Day outdoor events. Some localized street flooding is possible. If we can avoid the flooding, we could actually use the rain as we are about an inch below normal for rainfall since the start of September. -Pete Mangione