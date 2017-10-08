Periods of Showers Through Early Tuesday, Some Could be Heavy

The humidity is staying put for Columbus Day and this will keep the atmosphere juiced for the potential of more rain, especially as the remnants of Nate arrive Monday into Tuesday. For outdoor interests and events on Columbus Day, I would plan on bringing the rain gear. It’s not going to be a great day, but there still is a scenario in which it’s not raining for some of the daytime hours. Even if we can keep away the heavy rain for much of the day, there is also the chance of some drizzle.

There is a potential of some localized street flooding, especially Monday evening into the Monday overnight hours. There could also be some heavy downpours during the early morning hours of Monday, but it’s also possible that much of the heavy rain stays to our northwest during this period. Most of our current computer guidance is not too heavy with rainfall amounts…averaging about 0.5 inches to about an inch through early Tuesday. morning.

That being said, computer guidance often does not handle tropical remnants very well….they can be easily over-predicted or under-predicted. We are therefore mentioning street flooding not because it’s a sure thing, but because it’s a risk that we want you to be aware of. We will be on the air tonight with more details on what you can expect for the rest of the week. -Pete Mangione