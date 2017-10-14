Rain Today Could Be a Bit Heavy at Times

Rain will overspread most of the area today and could become heavy at times. This is in response to an area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina, extending into Southern New England. This set up will move east and break down as the day wears on.

By noon, most of the region will be seeing rain with some moderate to heavy elements, mainly south and east of Providence. Some street flooding is possible, but this shouldn’t be a widespread problem.

Rainfall probabilities will ramp up late morning, reach their highest around midday, and taper off late in the afternoon and evening.

You’ll notice the humidity increasing through the afternoon, too, with summer-like dew points in the mid 60s. Temperatures will top out around 70 with a good chance of showers into mid-afternoon.

By evening, the showers should be mostly gone, but some spotty drizzle and mist could remain. It wouldn’t surprise me too much if we see some partial clearing during the evening, too.

Rainfall amounts will likely be at the highest south and east of Providence where 0.5 to 0.8 inches are possible.

On Sunday, there may still be a few spot showers in the area, but you’ll notice a summer feel to the air with highs in the upper 70s with high humidity. Winds will be picking up through the day with some southwesterly gusts of 30-35mph by evening (highest near the south coast).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo