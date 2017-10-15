Summer Feel Today

Today will feel more like July 15th rather than October 15th. The summer-like weather won’t be around too long, however.

A cold front ,associated with a storm system moving through the Great Lakes, will move through New England early Monday.

Ahead of the front, winds will get quite gusty today. By noon, southwesterly gusts to 15mph are possible…not too bad, but the winds will strengthen as the afternoon continues.

By evening, gusts to 30mph are possible and further strengthening is likely.

Through the evening, southwesterly winds could gust to 35mph and some tree branches could come down, but that should be fairly isolated. Still, an isolated power outage is possible.

Those southwest winds will keep the humidity high in our area. Dew points will be in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Temperature-wise, we’ll likely top out in the mid 70s, but if we get a little more sunshine than expected, we could come close to 80 today!

Cooler weather will return for Monday after the aforementioned cold front passes by.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo