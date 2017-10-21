Warm Weekend, Some Rain Next Week

After a cool start, we will get a nice recovery with highs getting into the mid 70s inland. A light breeze develops from the south into the afternoon which should keep the coast a little cooler with highs around 70. Overall, winds should be around 5-10 mph today (maybe a little breezier at the coast) which should cooperate with outdoor activities. The record high temperature today is 81°….my forecast has us not quite getting there but you never say never in these situations!

The Pats game looks great weather-wise…..temperatures in the 60s at kickoff…50s for the walk back to the car. It’s tough to complain about those temperatures for a Sunday night game in late October!

Showers arrive Tuesday into Wednesday next week; it looks like Wednesday would be the rainier of the two days. On Tuesday, we may end up with just off/on spotty showers and drizzle. It’s been a pretty dry October as we are about 2″ below normal for this point in the month, so we could actually us the rain! Some areas are actually in a moderate drought right now, click here to see the full story on this.

There may be a few high could around tonight and a few more Sunday night, but plenty of clear skies as well for meteor shower viewing…..the Orionid Meteor Showers peak this weekend!

Enjoy the weekend!

-Pete Mangione