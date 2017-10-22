After Nice Sunday/Monday, Rain and Wind Moves In

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs generally in the mid 70s. The south coast and even areas along Narragansett Bay will be a few degrees cooler (upper 60s to low 70s) with light sea breezes out of the southeast into the afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy at times on Monday, but temperatures will still be will above normal in the low 70s. On Tuesday, light showers and drizzle move in, but the heaviest rain should hold off until the evening and may not move in until late Tuesday night. Here is what one of the computer models has for total rainfall accumulation by Tuesday early evening.

The green shaded area show rain 0.0 to 0.5″ by this point….this seems reasonable.

A few batches of heavy rain are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here is the same computer model showing total (0.5 to 1.5″) rainfall by Wednesday afternoon:

We don’t take these numbers literally but this shows that IF we get some localized street flooding, it would likely be sometime late Tuesday night or Wednesday. Winds will also increase late Tuesday into Wednesday with gusts between 30-40 mph possible. It’s even possible that we get some gusts of 40-50 mph along the south coast which could lead to the potential of some scattered tree damage. Here’s why: A couple thousand feet above our heads there will likely be some winds between 50-60 knots. That’s the area I have circled below from one of the computer models for Wednesday morning (courtesy PivotalWeather.com)

This is not a guarantee that we will get winds this strong at the surface, but it’s a possibility, especially if some heavy rain can drag those stronger winds down to the ground.

Another batch of heavy rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, stay tuned! -Pete Mangione