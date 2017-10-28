High Wind Watch, Flash Flood Watch Sunday into Monday

There is no doubt that Saturday is the pick of the 2 weekend days! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s today with some clouds at times this afternoon into this evening.

A High Wind Watch starts Sunday evening (6PM) and goes into Monday morning.

There is a potential of of gusts 40-50 mph inland, 50-60 mph possible along the south coast. There is even a slight risk of gusts near 70 mph along the south coast. Tree damage and power outages are possible, especially if these higher wind gusts verify. Keep in mind, this is a complex storm so the winds will depend on exactly where the low pressure center sets up.

A Flash Food Watch is in effect Sunday morning into Monday morning.

There is a potential of 1 to 3 inches of rain with higher isolated amounts possible. Localized street flooding is a concern, and while we are not expecting major river flooding, rivers and streams will have to be watched as well. What do we have going in our favor to prevent widespread flooding? The storm is a quick mover and most of the rain should be over by the later part of the Monday morning commute, if not a little sooner.

Not All of Sunday is Bad

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday (maybe heading to the Pats game), this day will not be a total washout. On Sunday morning, a few isolated showers or downpours are possible although most of them will likely remain just to our west.

I would bring the rain gear if you are heading to the game because some showers are possible. However, the heaviest of the rain should hold off until after the game. Some wind gusts around 30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon, but the potentially damaging winds don’t move through until evening (after the game). So I wouldn’t describe the game as stormy, but some of the passes and kicks may be affected by some of the winds (although the Pats don’t seem to have a problem playing in the wind).

A Complex Storm

This storm involved many pieces. it has a tropical tap of the moisture from the Caribbean, and a center of low pressure and cold front moving in from the Great Lakes.

This will join to form a low pressure center that likely moves to our west on Sunday night.

But there is still uncertainty on exactly where this low pressure sets up, and how strong it ends up becoming. That’s why there is no guarantee that we see widespread winds gusts over 50mph or 60mph; but we do want to let you know that there is a risk. Stay tuned!

-Pete Mangione