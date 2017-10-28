Serious Storm Sunday Night

Winds could be gusting close to hurricane force Sunday night and flash flooding is possible. A serious storm is on the way for late Sunday and into early Monday. Mariners should get into port ASAP and any boats still in the water should be taken out the water or secured with extra lines. Homeowners should check around their yard and secure any loose items.

THE SETUP WITH A TROPICAL CONNECTION

Part of the story begins near Cuba where Tropical Storm Philippe is moving northward.

The storm will race northward during the next two days. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Philippe passing to our southeast on Monday.

Philippe will interact with a weather system moving across the eastern seaboard. It’s possible the circulation associated with Philippe gets absorbed into the cold front headed east over the eastern seaboard. Either way, we will see damaging winds and torrential rain Sunday night.

DAMAGING WINDS

As mentioned earlier, the winds could be approaching hurricane force in gusts Sunday night. Widespread tree damage is a possibility.

Most of Sunday will be breezy, but the winds will start to increase Sunday evening.

You’ll notice the winds quickly increasing after sunset and this is when some of the worst of the winds will be pushing through our area. Southeasterly wind gusts of 40-55mph are possible through 10PM, but they increase more toward midnight.

According to this computer model (below), wind gusts to 70mph are possible on Block Island early Monday morning. Hurricane force is 74mph. It’s around midnight and early Monday morning when the most wind damage and power outages could occur. It would be wise to secure any Halloween decorations and put away anything in the yard that could blow around. Notice that even in the Providence area we could see gusts to 50mph.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Providence Metro area and for locations to the south and east of the city. This means that we should EXPECT gusts in these locations to reach 50-65mph. Sunday evening and night.

A High Wind Watch is in effect north and west of Providence. This means that there is the POTENTIAL for wind gusts of similar magnitude.

Winds should quiet down a bit Monday morning, but it’ll still be windy through the day on Monday. In fact, a Wind Advisory is possible for some areas on Monday.



HEAVY RAIN

Showers are expected through the afternoon on Sunday, but the heaviest of the rain will arrive after dark. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible Sunday night, and we’ll have to keep an eye on some of the smaller streams and rivers. One to three inches of rain are possible in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts, but some isolated amounts to four inches are possible. This rain will fall in a short period of time and could lead to flash flooding (sudden rise in water). Remember…NEVER CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY. The worst of this storm will occur at night, and it will be very difficult to judge how deep the water is. Flash Flood Watches have been posted for our entire area.

Philippe will be working up the coastline through the day on Sunday and the moisture associated with the tropical storm will begin to interact with the cold front moving along the eastern seaboard.



As the interaction between the tropical and non-tropical system continues, heavy rain will blossom from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast U.S. through the afternoon and early evening.

During Sunday evening, tropical downpours are expected with the slight chance of a few thunderstorms.



Like the wind, the worst of the rain will be blowing through the region around midnight and early Monday morning. The rain will be coming down sideways in the whipping winds and travel will become difficult late Sunday evening and the pre-dawn hours of Monday. The way it looks right now is that the heaviest of the rain should be gone by the Monday morning commute, but we’ll have to watch for lingering street and poor drainage flooding Monday morning.



To recap, we’re expect 1-3″ of rain which could lead to street, poor drainage and small stream/brook flooding. Winds could howl close to hurricane force Sunday night and that could lead to widespread tree damage (especially near the coast) and numerous power outages.



Use the time Sunday morning and early afternoon to secure any loose items in your yard (include Halloween decorations).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo