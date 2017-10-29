High Wind Warning for Entire Area

A High Wind Warning is now in effect for our ENTIRE viewing area. Gust between 40-65 mph are likely which could lead to downed trees and power outages. It’s probably a good idea to take down or secure Halloween decorations in your yard. Also, make sure you have fresh batteries in your flashlight should you lose power tonight.

In addition, localized street flooding is possible with 1-3″ of rain with potentially higher isolated amounts.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6AM Monday morning. A good part of the day will actually be rain-free although a few showers or downpours are possible. By mid to late afternoon, winds could gust 20-30 mph but the worst of the winds hold off until this evening. So if you are headed to the Pats game, I would bring the rain gear just in case a few of those showers slip through. Overall though, the Pats game should not be too bad with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 60s. After 5 or 6PM, things start to go downhill, here is a timeline:

The worst of the storm will be tonight into the early morning hours of Monday. In fact, some the winds (and rain) may wake you up while you are trying to sleep. The good news is this storm is a fast mover…the worst of the rain and wind should be over by about 6AM. So while the first part of the morning commute may be tough, the later part should be OK. That being said, a few lingering showers are still possible through noon and Monday will stay windy for the entire day with 30-40 mph gusts possible. Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione