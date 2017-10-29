Powerful Storm Could Knock Out the Power Tonight

Tonight’s storm still looks like a powerful one. Be sure to charge your electronics this evening and have the flashlights ready in the event of a power outage. Gas up your generator if you have one. This storm could produce outages similar to Irene…hopefully not, but the potential is there as we are expecting several hours of near-hurricane-force-winds. Recent rains have saturated the ground and southeast wind gusts of 70mph could easily take fully-leafed trees down.

Philippe is no longer tropical in nature, but it’s energy and moisture will rapidly head northward tonight. That energy/moisture will interact with a developing storm on the east coast, producing a very powerful storm here in the Northeast tonight.

Rain will become widespread this evening and begin to come down heavily at times. 1-3″ of rain is possible in a short period of time, and that could lead to flash flooding. Please remember…NEVER CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY. It will be even more difficult to judge the depth of water on a road at night than in the daytime.

Flash Flood Watches continue in all of Southern New England tonight. If it is looking like flash flooding is imminent, the watch will be upgraded to a warning. You may get alerts on your phone for the flash flood warnings.

As mentioned above, prepare for power outages..and possibly widespread power outages. Winds could gust to hurricane force from Westerly to Narragansett to Newport to New Bedford to Cape Cod..and all the coastal communities in between. Block Island could also see hurricane-force gusts.



Below is the RPM computer model’s forecast for wind gusts during the height of the storm (Sun10pm to Mon 4am).



It’s during the height of the storm when the most wind damage could occur. Trees and wires could come down. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6am.



It’ll still be windy Monday morning, but the worst of the storm will have passed. Be careful driving Monday morning! There will likely be a lot of trees and wires down!!!

In addition to the damaging winds and flooding rains, this storm could cause some minor coastal flooding around the time of high tide (Monday at 4am). Splashover and minor beach erosion are possible.

Be safe!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo