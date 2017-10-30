While Not As Windy As Overnight, A Wind Advisory is in Effect Today

A wind advisory is in effect today due to the potential of wind gusts between 35-50 mph. This has the potential to bring additional areas of wind damage, but this will likely be more scattered than the widespread wind damage we had overnight. Here is what you can expect:

As of early this morning, the customers with out power are at about 142,000.

Timeline for rest of day:

Until 8AM: The worst of the storm should be over, and we may actually get a fairly calm period. However, winds will start to pick up again toward the 8AM hour as the center of low pressure to our north deepens a bit. A few showers may linger as well.

8AM – Afternoon: Winds may still gust 35-50 mph from the west. While this won’t be as bad as the winds we had overnight, this COULD make cleanup operations and power restoration difficult and there is a possibility of some additional scattered wind damage. It did look like some of the power outage numbers started dropping this morning so it’s tough to say exactly when and where the power will come back on. At least the sun will be back!

Here are a list of wind gusts from the storm, with some gusts exceeding over hurricane force!

In addition, the Cape had some hurricane force gusts with Mashpee clocking in at 82 mph!

The number of power outages in Rhode Island has already exceeded the number of outages from Sandy!

107,000 customers w/o power in RI as 12:45AM…the same number of power outages caused by Sandy in RI in 2012. https://t.co/SZH0eWd16w — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) October 30, 2017

I will have more updates soon. -Pete Mangione