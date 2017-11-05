A Few Sunday Showers, Milder Monday

If you have outdoor plans today you should be OK for most of the time. There will be a chance of a shower or two, but most of the day will be rain free. We manage to sit in between a lot of the showers and rain today as a warm front lifts north and piece of upper level energy moves offshore.

As the warm front noses a little closer late afternoon and this evening, the chance of showers will increase a bit (around 30%) but it won’t be non-stop rain and some areas may end with with no rain at all.

Milder weather moves in for Monday as highs get to around 70 inland. Some late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, but a good part of Monday is also rain-free. Don’t get too used to the warm weather; cooler temperatures will be moving in for Tuesday with highs in the 50s. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning….lows could be dropping into the 30s. Providence has not dropped to freezing yet this season and there is chance we could get near that mark by Friday or Saturday. -Pete Mangione