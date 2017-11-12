Not Quite as Cold, Few Showers Next Few Days

It’s a day of trade offs today as it will likely end up a little milder than Saturday, but we will also get more clouds than Saturday. Overall, we’ll call it partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. We are already hearing about people putting up their holiday decorations! With the light winds, today is not a bad day to do that.

A weak disturbance will move through today….it’s likely that most of the showers from this will remain offshore, but there there is a slight chance of a shower or even some drizzle. Tonight, there is a potential of some additional drizzle, especially along the coast.

On Monday, a center of low pressure will move in from the west. However, once this gets to New England, the best chance of showers sets up to our south and north. In fact, some of this may fall as snow in central and northern New England. There is even a slight chance of a few flakes in northern Rhode Island or northern Bristol County Massachusetts.

We sit in between most of the action, but there will be a chance of a shower or two on Monday; certainly not a washout. Breezes from the northeast will keep a cool flow of moisture, so there will be plenty of clouds around on Monday as well.

Record Check

We did not break the low temperature record today (which was 21°). We actually managed to stay in the mid 20s this morning because of the overnight and early morning cloud cover. Cloud cover acts like a blanket at night…it keeps temperatures milder than they would be under clear skies.

Have a good Sunday! -Pete Mangione

