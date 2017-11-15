Next System Moves in on Thursday

Get ready – rain returns to Rhode Island (And the rest of Southern New England) on Thursday.

We’re tracking a cold front moving from the Midwest to the East Coast. But, what was supposed to be a quick-moving, run-of-the-mill front has become a little more involved. For, here in New England, we get an extra shot of rain and gusty wind as a coastal storm develops along the front.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Rain: 1/2″ to 1″

WIND: Southeast winds 5-10 mph will turn to the west-northwest with increasing gusts 30 mph+ in the evening/night.

IMPACTS: Isolated thunder, downpours could lead to localized street/poor drainage flooding.

TIMING: A few light showers or sprinkles are possible by sunrise on Thursday, but the bulk of the rain falls from mid/late morning to early evening (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.). Unfortunately, with the days so short this time of year, that encompasses most of the daylight hours.

TEMPERATURES: Despite the stormy weather, it will likely be the “warmest” day of the work week, with temperatures climbing to the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. All that (relatively) mild air means only rain with this storm.

WHAT’S NEXT:

After the rain ends, the winds strengthen and will draw in colder air. Friday will be a chilly and windy day, with afternoon temperatures in the 40’s, but wind chills in the 30’s.

There’s another frontal system slated to move through the northeast over the weekend. Look for another round of rain and gusty winds from late Saturday into early Sunday morning.