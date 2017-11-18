Not Bad Saturday, Strong Winds and Rain Tonight into Sunday

If you have plans to do some errands today (maybe some Thanksgiving shopping) the weather won’t be an issue. Clouds will be on the increase and while a shower or two is possible late afternoon, most of the rain will not fall until after 8PM tonight. For areas like Newport, Jamestown, and Westport along the south coast, there may be some gusts that get to 25 or 30 mph by late afternoon.

A few showers are possible this evening, but most of the showers arrive after 8PM, and the strongest winds will get going around 10PM. Initially those strong winds gusts will be coming in from the south.

Gusts of 40-50 mph are possible along the south coast. For Providence and points north, it will also be a windy night with gusts up to around 40 mph possible. A wind advisory is in effect for the south coast staring at 10PM. The wind advisory may end up being extended for Providence and inland areas, we will keep you updated.

Early on Sunday morning, it will be windy with showers and a few embedded downpours possible. It’s possible that a line of thunderstorms could develop. IF this occurs, this could enhance the threat of damaging winds.

It’s possible a few of these thunderstorms could pop up when we are on the air from 6AM-9AM on WPRI 12 so please tune in! By late Sunday morning, showers should start to move out and it’s possible we get some sun by Sunday afternoon.

That being said, the winds will remain strong all day long, even when the rain stops. Instead of coming in from the south (like on Saturday night) they will be rushing in from the northwest on the backside of the storm.

Overall, there will be a chance of some scattered tree damage and power outages, but we don’t anticipate this to be nearly as widespread as what we saw with the late October storm.

Temperatures could actually start in the 60s on Sunday morning, but then get pulled back into the 40s and 30s by Sunday evening with the gusty winds. By Monday, high will only reach the 40s!

Wednesday (Day Before Thanksgiving)

There is a potential of some showers depending on how close a center of low pressure sets up near the coast, and how it combines with some energy moving in from the northwest. We realize this a big travel day so stay tuned as we work on getting in the details for that part of the forecast.

Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Thanksgiving looks chilly! Fortunately, the weather in the northeast looks fairly quiet for traveling. -Pete Mangione

