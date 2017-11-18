Severe Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain into Sunday

Strong winds are anticipated early Sunday (midnight through the day on Sunday), but the strongest winds will likely occur before 8AM. Again, we are not anticipating widespread tree/wind damage; instead any damage should be isolated as should power outages. Still, have batteries ready just in case.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect for the night into Sunday:

Winds could gust to 55mph into early Sunday along with some heavy rainfall.

MORE ON THIS SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: In depth look at the winds for Saturday night and Sunday

The rain will become more widespread through the night.





After 3AM and especially near dawn, expect the rain to become heavier, with the possibility of some thunderstorms (especially near the south coast).



Any heavy rain and/or thunderstorms could bring down some stronger wind gusts from above. Gusts to 55mph are possible early Sunday, but it wouldn’t surprise me too much if some isolated higher gusts are measured (mainly near the south coast).

Many trees, especially oak trees, have leaves on them still. These leaves act like sails and catch the wind which could lead to limbs and trees snapping. While we don’t anticipate widespread tree damage like with the October storm, some trees/branches will likely come down, leading to isolated power outages. While driving early Sunday, wires and trees could be in some roads. In addition, many storm drains are clogged with fallen leaves leading to some localized flooding. Also, wet leaves can be just as slick as ice. Please drive with extra care.

The steady and heavy rain should taper off by 8AM, with some lingering showers through the rest of the morning. In total, 0.5 to 1.0″ of rain is expected in our area.



By noon, our skies will be clearing, but the winds will remain quite active, but from the west. In fact, with sunny skies, winds could be gusting to 40mph. Tough day to be raking leaves! With the westerly wind direction, temperatures will be dropping. After topping out in the upper 50s Sunday morning, temperatures will fall through the afternoon…through the 40s and into the 30s.



So, here is the storm in a nutshell: the worst of it is overnight and early Sunday. While the skies will clear Sunday, it’ll remain windy through the day.

Monday will be much cooler, but dry here in the Northeast…good for travel.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo