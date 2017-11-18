Severe Weather Alert: Strong Winds Tonight/Sunday

While we are not expecting the widespread wind damage like from the October Storm, we could have trees and branches come down tonight and Sunday; as a result, isolated power outages are also possible.

Winds this evening will pick up and showers will become more numerous through midnight. After midnight is when some of the strongest winds will arrive…gusting between 40 and 55mph through dawn.



In fact, a High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Southwest winds could gust to 50mph late tonight and Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, a Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through most of Sunday.





Late night and around dawn Sunday, thunderstorms are possible. These storms could bring very strong wind gusts of 50-55mph, the strongest winds toward the coast.



A front will sweep through the area Sunday morning and bring a wind shift, but the winds will remain strong through the day on Sunday, gusting between 40 and 55mph at times. Isolated power outages are possible on Sunday as well.



Stay tuned for further updates.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo