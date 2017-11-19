Gusty Winds Through the Night

Winds will remain pretty busy through the night, gusting to 40mph or so through 8PM, and then to 30mph the rest of the night. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8PM.

While the worst of the winds will be end this evening, a spot power outage or two is certainly possible overnight.



With the gusty winds, there could be a quick snow flurry after midnight, too, but nothing serious.

The morning commute should be dry with clear skies, but winds will be continuing to gust to 30mph. Gusty winds will continue through the day on Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo