High Wind Warning Cancelled for Coast, but Wind Advisory In Effect

The high wind warning for the south coast has been cancelled, but there is still a wind advisory in effect for the entire area. This is actually good news because the threshold for a wind advisory is lower than for a high wind warning. Basically, the data coming in this morning indicate that winds might not be quite a strong as initially anticipated. That being said, there still is a potential of some strong wind gusts up to 50 mph today, first from the southwest and then from the west-northwest. We especially need to keep an eye on things through the late morning; that’s when a thunderstorm is possible. If a thunderstorm were to materialize, that could drag down some of those stronger winds gusts. Any good news? The rain should come to an end by the late morning and some sun is likely by the afternoon. However, temperatures will start to drop behind the cold front into the 40s (after being in the 60s this morning!). Temperatures will then go into the 30s tonight with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

I will update this blog with more information later this morning. -Pete Mangione