Strong Winds Continue, Temperatures Tumble Today

Winds will continue today with the potential of additional isolated tree damage and power outages. We’ve already had some downed trees earlier today.

Some spots have gusted to around 40-45 mph at times, here is a look at some of the higher gusts.

As of Sunday morning, there were several hundred Rhode Island customers without power. While this is certainly an inconvenience of those people, it’s not even close to the number of power outages we had with that late October storm. This afternoon, most of the showers should be gone and we will tap into some sun. BUT, the winds will continue and unlike this morning, they will NOT be the mild winds from the south.

This will be colder winds coming in from the west, and the winds could still gust up to 40 or 45 mph at times. So when the sun is trying to warm things up, the colder air mass rushing in from the northwest will win the battle and actually cool us off during the afternoon.

The wind advisory does not expire until tonight, so there still may be some wind gusts around 30-45 mph after sunset…that will bring wind chills into the 20s and maybe even teens at times.

It will be a cold start Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s…..so you may need the heat on in the car for the Monday morning drive to work. At least it will be a short work week for most of us!

Wednesday

I am going to jump to Wednesday because it is one of the biggest travel days of the year. There will be a chance of some showers. The extent of the showers will depend on how an offshore low pressure combines with a disturbance moving in from the northwest.

For now, plan on the potential for some wet roads in southern New England, but nothing to prevent you from getting where you need to go. This is something we will have to keep an eye on in case a more significant storm develops.

Thursday

Thanksgiving looks cold with highs only in the low 40s, but for travelers it looks dry and quiet for southern New England.

Have a good Sunday! -Pete Mangione