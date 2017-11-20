Travel Week Update: Tue-Fri

One thing is for sure…if you are traveling to the Pacific Northwest or Florida this week, you’ll be seeing rain every day. Every. Single. Day. The rest of the country does not look nearly as gloomy and wet. Still, despite the rain, travel does not look too bad this week. Of course things could change a bit as the week continues, so be sure to check back to further forecasts and blog posts.

Let’s approach the forecast the way we did last night…day-by-day…

For Tuesday, with the exception of the Pac NW and Florida, the country looks fine. Expect good travel weather from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York. Atlanta could get some showers, but nothing to create big weather-related delays. The rain in Florida on Tuesday is a developing storm system which will bring some rain our way for Wednesday.



In the Northeast, we’ll have dry skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures…expect highs in the 50s here in Southern New England. We’ll get some changes in our area late Tuesday night.

A storm system will move up the east coast and interact with an approaching cold front Tuesday night, bringing rain from the Carolinas to New England. Showers will linger in Florida and of course in Oregon and Washington.

Rain will move through Rhode Island and Massachusetts during the morning on Wednesday. Some long range data points to the rain lingering longer in our area, while other data has it leaving more quickly. Either way, rain could slow things down, especially on the roadways Wednesday morning. The afternoon, will likely become drier.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be a little cooler, locally…in the lower 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks great here in the northeast into the Midwest, the mountain states and into the desert southwest. Florida could see another day of rain as will the vineyards of California, Oregon and Washington.

In New England, it looks like we’ll have dry football games in the morning and dry walks after dinner in the afternoon. It will be quite chilly with highs in the 40s.

The average high for Thursday is 51°, so we’ll be below average. Plan to dress warm…nothing unusual for Turkey Day in New England.

Black Friday won’t offer too many changes to the folks in Florida. Folks headed there for the holiday will be getting a raw deal as rain will be around for much of the week. The same can be said for the Pacific Northwest. More rain is expected in parts of Oregon and Washington on Friday.

If you plan on waiting in line outside a store to get a great deal Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the weather will be good here in the Northeast. It’ll be cold here in New England, but at least it’ll be dry.

Safe travels and Happy Thanksgiving!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo