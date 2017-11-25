Mild Saturday, Cooling Off for Patriots Sunday

If you didn’t get everything you need on Black Friday, today will be a pretty good shopping day! Highs should make it into the mid to upper 50s….clouds will be on the increase later today and this evening. There will be a slight chance of a shower overnight, but much of the time will be rain-free. Winds will be 5-15 mph out of the southwest with gusts up to around 25 mph possible.

Behind a cold front overnight, temperatures will be……yes, you guessed it, colder. So if you are headed to the Pats game on Sunday, dress for a cool and blustery day. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for tailgating, and won’t move all that much during the game perhaps rising into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts around 30 mph possible.

By the time you are walking back to the parking lot, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s.

Travel

Most of the major airports across the country look good this weekend! On Saturday, most of the action will be in the northwest; rain showers could cause a few delays in Portland or Seattle.

On Sunday, Seattle and Portland could see a few delays again because of rain. In addition, San Francisco could also see some delays on Sunday because of rain.

Have a great Saturday! -Pete Mangione