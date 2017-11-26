Cooler Today and First Part of Week, But 50s Eventually Make a Comeback

Temperatures will be much cooler today than Saturday. With highs in the mid 40s, they will average about 15 degrees cooler. But that is only part of the story…the other part is the wind which will make it feel like it’s in the 30s for a good part of Sunday. Winds will gust between 25-35 mph today; you will want your favorite Pats jacket especially for the walk back to the car after the game.

While it won’t be quite as windy Monday, chilly breezes will continue with highs in the 40s. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50, and then we will likely go back into the mid and maybe even upper 50s by Wednesday! We are watching a potential coastal storm by the end of the week (Friday into Saturday) with wind and rain.

Travel

Most of the major airports look in great shape! There may be a few rain-related delays on the west coast including San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland.

Warmest Fall on Record?

Currently, TG Green ranks number 1 for the warmest fall on record.

For weather records, fall is considered the full months of September, October, and November. Therefore, 2017 might not end up the warmest because it could fall a few spots before the month of November ends. That being said, it will likely end up as one of the warmest falls on record. Have a great Sunday! -Pete Mangione