Good Evening from Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca..

The seasons first accumulating snow arrives Saturday. Expecting flurries Saturday morning turning into a steadier snow by afternoon and evening. Snow continues Saturday night and this is when most of our accumulations will occur. Roads will become slick at night, Snow ends early Sunday morning with improving weather. The storm is still 36-48 hours away. Things can certainly change as far as snow amounts. Keep checking back for updates now thru Friday Night